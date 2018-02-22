Thursday, February 22, 2018

Sheriff Says It Will Be CIVIL WAR Before Gun Confiscation

Sheriff Mike Lewis considers himself the last man standing for the people of Wicomico County.
“State police and highway patrol get their orders from the governor,” the Maryland sheriff said. “I get my orders from the citizens in this county.”

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

Yes, it would not be pretty....Thank you Sheriff Lewis! This is why that job is his for as long as he desires to do it!!!!!!

February 22, 2018 at 3:17 PM
Anonymous said...

Lewis should worry about the crime rate in his own county and not worry about his public appearances, all flash, ask his deputies, they don't like him.

February 22, 2018 at 3:59 PM
Anonymous said...

He'd have plenty of us standing with him.

Unconstitutional laws, are not laws.
Unlawful orders aren't to be followed.
Any attempt of gun confiscation is unconstitutional and unlawful. And, although it won't happen, if it did, it would be met with a swift response.

February 22, 2018 at 4:07 PM
Anonymous said...

Confiscation wouldn't be logical.Too many households in the country to do it.

February 22, 2018 at 4:12 PM
Anonymous said...

3%
Im in.
MAryland strong !

February 22, 2018 at 4:46 PM
Anonymous said...

Have not heard any order to turn in my guns. Never will so chill.

February 22, 2018 at 7:03 PM
Anonymous said...

I support Lewis on this issue!

February 22, 2018 at 7:53 PM

