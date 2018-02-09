Republicans to Maryland Democrats: It's Not the Sky that is Falling. It's Our Taxes & Electric Bills!

Maryland Republican Party Chair Dirk Haire called upon Kathleen Matthews, Maryland Democratic Party Chair, to apologize to Maryland taxpayers for insulting them with her chicken-little scare tactics “because hard-working Marylanders who struggle to pay bills deserve better than partisan political rhetoric.”
According to Democratic Comptroller Peter Franchot’s report, over 2 million Marylanders will receive a Federal tax cut that averages $1,741 annually. Every Maryland Democrat voted against the legislation.
“Maryland Democrats continue to call these tax cuts a ‘tax scam’, but giving Marylanders more control over their hard-earned dollars and spending decisions is what Republicans call economic freedom,” said Dirk Haire. Added Haire, “Scam connotates fraud, dishonesty, and swindling people. The only scam going on here is the Democrat Party trying to mislead, frighten, and incite taxpayers. It is offensive to all of our hard-working families facing financial struggles.”
Haire also pointed to the recent annnouncements by Baltimore Gas & Electric and Pepco to provide around $82 million in annual tax savings to customers, as a direct result of the recent Republican Tax Cut legislation. Haire praised BG&E for its generosity that will have an immediate and direct impact on Maryland families.
“Customers around the state will see reduced bills starting this month. In the current winter season, this is critical for seniors and children, who often need more heat in their homes throughout the day but have limited funds. For other families, this will provide more money for groceries or towards transportation to get to work. While Maryland Democrats fought for the Sunshine Tax that raised electricity rates, Republicans are focused on putting more money back in the pockets of Marylanders. I applaud BG&E for this decision.”
5 comments:
*Baltimore Families
When can we become Eastern Maryland?
Where are these republicans when it comes to easing up on Maryland’s gun laws??
Democrats are always lying. They want to keep people in chains. They do this by keeping them dependent on the government and that way they have more control over them. Democrats do not want people to have more money in their pockets. Having more money means independence and democrats don't want people independent. They want to keep them in chains. Democrats hate it when someone rises above and is no longer dependent. They hate this with a passion..
Its the democrats that gave us that tax cut. They were doing what trump wouldn't
"Its the democrats that gave us that tax cut. They were doing what trump wouldn't"
What kind of wacky weed have you been smoking?
Post a Comment