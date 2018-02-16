Friday, February 16, 2018
Report anything 'troubling,' especially seen on social media, Maryland lieutenant governor tells Harford Tech students
Rutherford encouraged students and parents to report anything “troubling” from a classmate or friend that they see on social media.
“In most cases, it’ not going to mean anything, but we just want to be careful,” he said. “Incidents like this, we see that sometimes young people are troubled, and it could be a warning sign that they need some help right now before it gets worse.”
Rutherford was at the magnet school in Bel Air to learn about the various programs open to its students.
click here for more
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/16/2018 09:20:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Exactly who are these mystery people who follow up on these reports? When potential problem people are identified,what action will be taken if that individual has done nothing wrong? And while we're on the topic,who is monitoring the millions of sex offenders who live all over our country? Re registering is pretty much it.10,000 "suspicious" people were reported yesterday in the US.Is anyone doing the math here or are they just blabbing as a knee jerk reaction & blaming everyone in sight after the next shooting?There cannot possibly be enough law enforcement professionals to follow up on everyone.
Post a Comment