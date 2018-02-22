Thursday, February 22, 2018

Remembering Fallen Officer From Prince Georges County Mujahid Ramzziddin


Shot and killed helping a woman in a domestic incident.
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Where is black lives matter?

February 22, 2018 at 11:19 AM
Anonymous said...

@11:19...it doesn't fit their agenda...Ray...

February 22, 2018 at 2:28 PM
Anonymous said...

Omg Mela may God put peace upon his family this world is coming too a ending too many tragedies too many things are happening

February 22, 2018 at 4:37 PM

