Registration open for FUNdamental Soccer program
SALISBURY, Md. – Fun and skill development combine in Wicomico County Recreation & Parks’ FUNdamental Soccer program for boys and girls ages 6-10.
Registration is open now. As part of the six-week training program, players will learn soccer in a nurturing, fun environment.
Led by our youth soccer coordinator, each practice will consist of 30 minutes of skill development followed two 15-minute pool-play small-sided games. An individualized scoring system will be used to track players' development.
The program runs from April 7-May 12 on Saturdays from 9-10 a.m. at Cedarhurst Park.
Registration is $25 per player and includes a soccer ball. Registration is open through March 16.
The program is in search of parents and/or volunteers to help manage drills and games as volunteer development coaches. A general knowledge of soccer is preferred but not required. The volunteer development coaches must be able to physically demonstrate soccer skills and coordinate small groups of kids.
Registration is available at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center Box Office (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.) and online at www.WicomicoRecandParks.org. Contact Derek Jarmon at 410-548-4900, ext. 113, or email djarmon@wicomicocounty.org.
