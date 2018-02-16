Queen Anne County Sheriff Press Release

I
DATE / TIME: 02/12/18 @ 2:00 pm
LOCATION: Parking Lot of the Queenstown Outlets
ARREST: William Wayne Lake, African American Male, DOB- 08/04/83, Denton, MD
DETAILS: Deputy Thomas and Dfc. Creason received a complaint of theft from a victim. The victim had lost his cell phone at BWI airport. The victim called his phone and spoke to an unknown person. The suspect told the victim that he had his phone and he would meet him at the Queenstown Outlets providing that the victim give him $250.00 cash. Deputies observed a subject acting suspicious near the meeting place. At this time the suspect was confronted and the cell phone was recovered. The suspect, identified as William Wayne Lake was arrested and charged with Theft under $1,000.00. He was held at the Queen Anne's County Detention Center under a $2,000.00 bond.
DEPUTY: Deputy Thomas and Dfc. Creason
CASE: 18-4348
INCIDENT: Fraud
DATE AND TIME REPORTED: 0/12/18 @ 12:05pm
LOCATION: 218 Cross Creek Ct. Chester MD 21619
VICTIM: J and J Biz Solutions
NARRATIVE: On 2/12/18 at 12:05pm, Dfc. Jarrett responded to 218 Cross Creek Court for a report of a Fraud. During the investigation, the owner of J and J Biz Solutions explained that his bank notified him of several suspicious charges on his business checking account. Two of the charges were from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates totaling $2,710. The complainant informed Dfc. Jarrett that the suspicious charges began to appear on his account after he used his Debit Card at a Gas Station in PG County. The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact Dfc. Jarrett @ 410-758-0770 ext. 1244 or jjarrett@qac.org.
INVESTIGATOR: Dfc J. Jarrett
CASE NUMBER: 18-4342
