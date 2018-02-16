Friday, February 16, 2018

President Trump Writes Letter Of Encouragement To Somerset County Sheriff Deputy Rennie Miles

Lt. "Rennie" Miles who is battling Pancreatic cancer, received a letter of encouragement from President Donald Trump yesterday. In this letter President Trump also thanked Lt. Miles for his service. Please continue to pray for Rennie.
Posted by on

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

WOW a President with real feelings!!! Hope all goes well for Officer Miles.

February 16, 2018 at 10:33 AM
Anonymous said...

By the will of God may Lt Miles be healed with Your miracles from cancer in Jesus name. Let's all get in a gap pray for his complete healing from Jesus Christ our Lord all stand in faith-Amen!

February 16, 2018 at 10:41 AM
Anonymous said...

I call BS trumps not writing no letter. I know this wont be posted

February 16, 2018 at 10:41 AM
Anonymous said...

You may be correct 10:41. Maybe his minions sent the letter, but that is his signature so it has his approval. Enjoy the moment, Trump beats you in the good people category.

February 16, 2018 at 11:50 AM
Anonymous said...

Does anyone have a guess where 10:41 is from??????

February 16, 2018 at 1:49 PM
Anonymous said...

1041 came from one of the finer schools in somerset

February 16, 2018 at 3:53 PM
Anonymous said...

A frigging form letter from President turd and all you shore billies are getting hard ons.

February 16, 2018 at 6:25 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)