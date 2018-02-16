Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Friday, February 16, 2018
President Trump Writes Letter Of Encouragement To Somerset County Sheriff Deputy Rennie Miles
Lt. "Rennie" Miles who is battling Pancreatic cancer, received a letter of encouragement from President Donald Trump yesterday. In this letter President Trump also thanked Lt. Miles for his service. Please continue to pray for Rennie.
7 comments:
WOW a President with real feelings!!! Hope all goes well for Officer Miles.
By the will of God may Lt Miles be healed with Your miracles from cancer in Jesus name. Let's all get in a gap pray for his complete healing from Jesus Christ our Lord all stand in faith-Amen!
I call BS trumps not writing no letter. I know this wont be posted
You may be correct 10:41. Maybe his minions sent the letter, but that is his signature so it has his approval. Enjoy the moment, Trump beats you in the good people category.
Does anyone have a guess where 10:41 is from??????
1041 came from one of the finer schools in somerset
A frigging form letter from President turd and all you shore billies are getting hard ons.
