Pocomoke City Police PRESS RELEASE

Pocomoke City Police
angel@pocomokemd.gov
PRESS RELEASE
January 1 – January 31, 2018
01-02-2018 Sheicora Bagwell, age 41 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant; fugitive from justice. She was held without bond.
01-14-2018 Theda Blackwelder, age 26 of Georgetown, DE was arrested on a failure to appear warrant. She was held on $5000 bond.
01-15-2018 Kimberly Schoofield, age 30 of Princess Anne, MD was cited for possession of marijuana. She was released on her personal recognizance.
01-18-2018 Tyrone Matthews, age 18 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for 2nd degree assault. He was released on his personal recognizance.
01-21-2018 Sanise Raymond, age 26 of Accomac, VA was arrested for 2nd degree assault. She was released on her personal recognizance.
01-27-2018 Ronnie Holden, age 22 of Temperanceville, VA was arrested for 2nd degree assault. He was held on $5000 bond.
01-29-2018 Corey Handy, age 30 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for theft less $100 and counterfeit currency. He was released on his personal recognizance.
There was (1) one juvenile arrest for 2nd degree assault.
Fifteen (15) additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this time
period.
3 comments:
The majority, if not all, are AA's. FACT!!
Pokie Mokie city...for shame...Ray...
1:26 your right because neither one was charged with molesting a child, shooting in a school, or having dirty needles.
Post a Comment