Pedestrian Fatal Somerset County MD
On Sunday 2/18/18 at approximately 6:50 P.M. Troopers from the MSP Princess Anne Barrack responded to the area of MD Rt. 388 West Post Office Road and Freetown Road for a report of a single vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Preliminary investigation revealed a passenger car driven by David Mitchell Jr was driving Eastbound on Maryland Rt. 388 when it struck a pedestrian that was sitting in the middle of the road. The pedestrian was declared deceased on scene by EMS Personnel and later by the responding forensic examiner. The pedestrian was identified as 53 year old female Kerri Eugenia Vaughan of Princess Anne MD. The on call Advanced Collision Investigator responded to the scene to take over the investigation. The road was closed for approximately 3 hours while the collision was being investigated. The investigation is currently ongoing.
2 comments:
I’m sure she was high on something
Why was she sitting in the road should be the question ?Ray?
