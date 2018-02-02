Parole Retake Warrant and Felon in Possession of a Handgun
On February 1, 2018 at approximately 1330 hrs, the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack was alerted of a convicted felon who was in the possession of a firearm and had potentially barricaded himself inside of a residence in Westover, Maryland. The suspect was identified as Jeffrey William Coons, DOB: 2/20/1966. A routine check revealed a parole retake warrant and that Coons is a convicted felon and prohibited from possessing a firearm due to a previous conviction for a third degree sex offense. Troopers from the Maryland State Police Princess Anne Barrack along with allied agencies responded to the residence and set-up a perimeter and attempted to call out Coons, after several attempts over a 30 minute period Coons exited the residence and was taken into custody without incident. Coons was charged with possession of a regulated firearm as a convicted felon, possession of ammo for a regulated firearm by a prohibited person, and providing a false statement to a police officer. Coons was seen by a district court commissioner, where he was held with no bond.
