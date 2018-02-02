OCPD Gets New Animal Control Vehicle

When you have almost 200,000 miles on a vehicle and the transmission goes out. You have to upgrade!
Our ACOs couldn't be more excited about their new ride! 😁
Awesome graphics done by READ Signs!
The graphics are a reminder that our ACOs don't just handle cats and dogs. They respond to calls involving all animals. If you are in Ocean City and find an animal in need or are having any animal issues, don't hesitate to contact our Animal Control Unit, 410-723-6600. And keep an eye out for the van around town!
