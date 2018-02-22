Thursday, February 22, 2018

New Maryland system will allow 911 requests via text messages

Maryland residents who are deaf or have speech disabilities — or anyone with a reason to ask for help silently — could soon use their cellphones to send and receive 911 requests by text.

The state Board of Public Works voted Wednesday to approve a $2.4 million contract that will allow emergency responders across Maryland to receive and respond to 911 texts.

The two-year contract with Annapolis-based TeleCommunications Systems Inc. takes effect March 1. Counties that choose to join the systems could have 911 texts operating as soon as May.

Anonymous said...

Great idea.

February 22, 2018 at 4:19 PM

