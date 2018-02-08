NEVADA JACKSON Has Been Located Safe

The Worcester County Sheriff’s Office and the Worcester County Bureau of investigation is looking for missing juvenile 17 year old Nevada Jackson African American female 5’5, 150 lbs. She has medium shoulder length black hair, wears glasses and diamond stud earrings. Unknown clothing description. She was last seen at her home in Girdletree, Maryland on the night of Tuesday February 6, 2018. Her last known location on South Salisbury Blvd, Wicomico County Maryland.
If anyone has any information of Ms. Jackson’s whereabouts please contact the Worcester County Bureau of investigation at 410-632-1111
4 comments:
She only a year old WOW
10:11-You need to clean your computer screen off with window cleaner.
Methinks she is missing at her own choosing.
1:01-Good point.Have you noticed how many young girls have been reported missing lately & then mysteriously turn up? And never an explanation of where they've been,like it's none of our business.It IS our business while they are missing,but NONE of our business after they've been located.Raging hormones is where they've been.We must look really stupid.
