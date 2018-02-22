Thursday, February 22, 2018
National Folk Festival Kickoff Celebration
Last night at Salisbury University the kickoff celebration took place and it my friends was amazing. I know there are some that don't look forward to the event and want it to fail for whatever reason, but I am supporting this event to the end so don't look for me to allow your bashing of this event. I will also be advertising it.
I really listen to a wide range of music so going into the folk festival world I wasn't sure what to expect, but I can tell you it has something for everyone. They had a band play last night that played gospel and like a Louisiana band sound that was enjoyed by all. This event does need the public's support to succeed and details will be forthcoming on how you can help.
This event can highlight our City and elevate it to a bigger spotlight if we all pitch in and show the world what we can do in Salisbury and why you should choose us as a place to live and work. The Perdue family was in attendance and will be a big part in helping us succeed. Give this a chance people I'm telling you it could be amazing
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/22/2018 09:11:00 AM
8 comments:
The main issue is Salisbury is not big enough to host an event of this size or cost. We don't offer jobs for all these thousands of people coming. We have lost our manufacturing and many higher wage positions. I'm pretty sure you can get a job at Krispy Kreme in any town and live off of the independence card. The area that has hosted this festival the last 3 years is a huge area. Many job offerings with many different companies. If Salisbury wants to host a festival, then do it on a smaller scale with less money and grow it into something bigger. I'm very concerned about this kind of money being spent in a town that is so fragile right now. I don't think it is fair to say people want it to fail. What is fair is to say, there needed to be an open dialogue with shared concerns before a decision like this was ever made. The chances of this being pulled off without losing alot of money is very slim.
too many 'da bury hood rats. #notme da bury !!! Not me...Ray...
I am so excited I pooped
Sorry to burst your bubble but their are plenty of Jobs in Salisbury. Krispy Kreame being one of them. If we didn't have mayor day who I voted for and will vote for again we would not have Krispy. Mayor day is doing the best he can with what he can work with. We have the fold festival a new Burger king Burlington coat factory bike routes trolley service ampitheather new downtown river walk a new bear in the zoo. I can go on if you like with all the good things people are so narrow minded now adays get a life
What does job offerings have to do with hosting a festival? It'll bring in money to businesses in the area, like hotels, restaurants, equipment rental etc etc. I don't think filling vacant job openings is the driving force behind this lol
Yes 2:28 these commentators are not narrow minded they are just simply jealous at what the Mayor has accomplished and what he will move forward with after his re-election!! They like reaping the benefits all along crying about the process!!!
I mentioned jobs because I read and replied to the post. If you read it in full, it states the festival will bring people to the area and they can choose to live and work here. What job would you like them to have? Not much here. Also, it will give money to hotels (corporations) and a couple small businesses. Yet, taxes continue to go up. Many business will pay for this and not see one dime from it.
Have you visited the bear? My daughter has a video of the bear. It's the saddest thing ever, it is trying to escape. Trying to climb the tiny walls and trying to figure out how to get in the water to get out of the small enclosure. She was so excited after hearing the news of the bear, until she went to visit. It was extremely upsetting. Also, min wage jobs just increase the amount of people on welfare. You can only raise taxes so much to pay for unnecessary things. You must have manufacturing and other good paying options to make it work.
