Wednesday, February 21, 2018

National Folk festival Kickoff Time


Posted by on

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

And the clusterfuck begins...... it will cost the city millions of dollars before we're rid of it.

February 21, 2018 at 6:36 PM
Anonymous said...

hey jt, any word on the escaped convict from the parker athletic complex today. seems to be a big joke but this guy is from eci and the community needs to know he is on the loose.

February 21, 2018 at 7:31 PM
Anonymous said...

This is a joke, right?

February 21, 2018 at 7:31 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)