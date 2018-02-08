Mortal Kombat Salisbury Vs Wicomico

County Executive Vs Mayor
This one is a no brainer. Jake has military training and is younger. Bob would try sneaky tricks like sawdust in his pocket to distract Jake but ultimately it would be a quick first round tko. Bob would ultimately blame someone else and insist on a review, but Jake would easily beat his ass in first round.
Round 2 Fight
City Administrator Vs Wicomico County Director Of Administration,
Again in the second match of the evening it comes down to youth. Julia Glanz the City Administrator is sprightly and would wear Wayne Strausburg out with her quickness. Wayne would tap out 2nd round.
Fight 3.
County Public Relations Vs Salisbury Public Information Officer
The third round would again showcase the lung power of Chris Demone the Salisbury Public Information Officer. Chris is an avid runner and also is a member of a band which keeps him active. Word is also on the streets that Demone may also be a ninja. A Kaye Kenney keeps her day busy trying to put out all the fires Bob Culver starts. This puts her in better shape than most ladies her age, but the speed and power of Demone will make it a quick first round tko.
Fight 4.
Assistant City Administrator Andy Kitzrow Vs County Assistant Administrator Weston Young.
Wow this would be the main event. I think this goes the distance with Weston coming out on top. Weston has a tougher life having to be Culver's errand boy so he had a meaner edge than Andy. I think this becomes a greco roman wrestling match with Weston's bitterness giving him the edge in the 5th round.
City wins 3 Matches to 1.
3 comments:
Demone is a former chain smoker.
watch out for AK, all those years of being nasty gives her the power of the dark side of the force
Unless this match is before 5 pm Strasberg will be too drunk.
