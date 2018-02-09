MISSING 17 Year Old In Fruitland

The Fruitland Police Department is asking for assistance locating Kendra Daughtry. Kendra was last seen on 02/05/2018, at approximately 9:20 AM, in the 700 block of Wye Oak Drive, Fruitland, Maryland. Kendra was last seen wearing light colored jeans, a maroon jacket and black boots. Foul play is not suspected. If anyone has any information regarding Kendra’s location, please contact the Fruitland Police Department immediately (410)548-2803.
What ever happened with the other 2 or 3 missing girls? This is getting frightening
