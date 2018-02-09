Friday, February 9, 2018

MISSING 17 Year Old In Fruitland



The Fruitland Police Department is asking for assistance locating Kendra Daughtry.  Kendra was last seen on 02/05/2018, at approximately 9:20 AM, in the 700 block of Wye Oak Drive, Fruitland, Maryland.  Kendra was last seen wearing light colored jeans, a maroon jacket and black boots.  Foul play is not suspected. If anyone has any information regarding Kendra’s location, please contact the Fruitland Police Department immediately (410)548-2803.
Posted by on

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

What ever happened with the other 2 or 3 missing girls? This is getting frightening

February 9, 2018 at 3:12 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)