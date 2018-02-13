Maryland town police hire ex-officer acquitted of assault

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A former Dover Police corporal who was acquitted of assaulting a suspect in 2013 has been hired at a Maryland police department, pending state training and certification.
Town Manager Jeannette DeLude tells the Delaware State News that Thomas W. Webster IV, of Delaware, is in the process of becoming the Town of Greensboro’s fourth police officer. DeLude says Webster was the most qualified applicant.
