Maryland State Police Easton Barrack Explorer Program Open House

(Easton, MD) The Maryland State Police Easton Barrack will be hosting an open house for young men and women ages 15 to 20 years of age who are interested in becoming members of the Maryland State Police Explorer program.
Through involvement in the program, Explorers develop an awareness of the purpose, mission and objectives of the Maryland State Police. We provide young adults who may be interested in a career in law enforcement with a comprehensive program of training, competition, service and practical experiences. We focus on character development, physical fitness, good citizenship and patriotism and integral components of the overall program. Many Explorers pursue their passion in law enforcement and join the ranks of of the Maryland State Police and become future Troopers.
Date: March 7, 2018
Time: 7:00 PM
