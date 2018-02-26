Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

Monday, February 26, 2018

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:    February 23, 2018
Time:   3:03 p.m.
Location / Address:   5440 Sandy Hill Rd., Quantico, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:   Fire
Description of Structure / Property:   One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:   Carolyn Cooper (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $140,000                      Contents: $40,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   n/a
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Westside
# of Alarms: 1      # Of Firefighters:  25
Time to Control:  1 hour
Discovered By:  Owner
Area of Origin:   Kitchen
Preliminary Cause:  Accidental, unattended cooking
Additional Information:  
