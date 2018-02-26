Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 23, 2018
Time: 3:03 p.m.
Location / Address: 5440 Sandy Hill Rd., Quantico, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Carolyn Cooper (Owner)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $140,000 Contents: $40,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): n/a
Primary Responding Fire Department: Westside
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control: 1 hour
Discovered By: Owner
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, unattended cooking
Additional Information:
