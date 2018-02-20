Tuesday, February 20, 2018

Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   February 19, 2018
Time:   9:00 a.m.
Location / Address:  712 Glasgow St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:  Two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:   Walter McGriff
Injuries or Deaths:  None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $75,000                      Contents: $25,000
Smoke Alarm Status:  Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):  None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Rescue
# of Alarms: 2      # Of Firefighters:  65
Time to Control:  90 minutes
Discovered By:   Neighbor
Area of Origin:   Kitchen
Preliminary Cause:   Accidental, unattended cooking
Glasgow
Anonymous said...

Wow,the contents were valued at $25,000.This family must have had really nice stuff!

February 20, 2018 at 10:30 AM
Anonymous said...

At least car didn't get burt up

February 20, 2018 at 10:35 AM

