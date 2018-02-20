Maryland State Fire Marshal Notice Of Investigation

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 19, 2018
Time: 9:00 a.m.
Location / Address: 712 Glasgow St., Cambridge, Dorchester Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Two story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Walter McGriff
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $75,000 Contents: $25,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Present and activated
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Rescue
# of Alarms: 2 # Of Firefighters: 65
Time to Control: 90 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Kitchen
Preliminary Cause: Accidental, unattended cooking
Additional Information:
