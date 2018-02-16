Friday, February 16, 2018
Maryland school district moves toward Confederate flag ban
Carroll County Superintendent Stephen Guthrie says the revised dress code will stand up in court. This comes after a Carroll County School Board Wednesday meeting where a ban on wearing and displaying the flag was discussed.
Guthrie says he wants to ban the flag from campuses entirely, meaning it wouldn't be able to appear on anything from clothing to bumper stickers on school grounds. Guthrie says the flag has been "hijacked by hate groups" and used to promote violence.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/16/2018 09:00:00 AM
1 comment:
Unfortunately Carroll County is much like the rest of Maryland, run by low testosterone liberals with little or no knowledge of history.
