Maryland police officer shot and killed is second cop murdered in 12 hours

A Maryland police Medal of Valor winner was shot and killed Wednesday while intervening in a domestic violence dispute, officials said, making him the second police officer killed in the U.S. in just a 12-hour span.
Police named 14-year veteran Cpl. Mujahid A. Ramazziddin, 51, as the officer killed in the confrontation. He was off duty at the time of the incident. He was assigned to the Special Operations Division.
2 comments:
God bless our Federal, State and Local Police !!!Ray!!!
A true hero.
