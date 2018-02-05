Monday, February 5, 2018

MARYLAND FIRE MARSHAL NOTICE OF INVESTiGATION

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   February 3, 2018
Time:  3:57 p.m.
Location / Address:  24933 Main St., Pittsville, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident:  Fire
Description of Structure / Property:   One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants:   Joe Lauge (Owner)  Lisa Brittingham (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths:   None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $50                      Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status:  None present
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a
Arrests(s):   None
Primary Responding Fire Department:  Pittsville
# of Alarms:  1     # Of Firefighters:  5
Time to Control:  7 minutes
Discovered By:  Occupants
Area of Origin:   Yard area next to right side of the dwelling
Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation
Additional Information:   
Pittsville
1 comment:

Anonymous said...

What is he investigating....$50 loss??? Cost twice that for the Fire Marshall to drive there!!!

February 5, 2018 at 4:40 PM

