MARYLAND FIRE MARSHAL NOTICE OF INVESTiGATION

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: February 3, 2018
Time: 3:57 p.m.
Location / Address: 24933 Main St., Pittsville, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Joe Lauge (Owner) Lisa Brittingham (Occupant)
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $50 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: None present
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Pittsville
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 5
Time to Control: 7 minutes
Discovered By: Occupants
Area of Origin: Yard area next to right side of the dwelling
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information:
