Maryland bill seeks to make ‘murder-for-hire’ a felony

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Prince George’s County State’s Attorney Angela Alsobrooks testified Thursday before the Maryland House Judiciary Committee in Annapolis in favor of a bill that would make solicitation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder felonies.
Currently, she said those are misdemeanors in the state.
House Bill 778 would change that.
“These are two very serious offenses that absolutely should be felonies,” Alsobrooks said.
The bill would also do away with the three-year statute of limitations and would add to the penalty, providing a sentence of up to life in prison.
click here
for more
2 comments:
It is difficult to comprehend just how liberal Maryland has been. Can you imagine that it is not a felony, with felony sentencing, to solicit someone to commit murder on your behalf, or to be conspirator to a commit murder?
That poor flag has withstood a many year without offending me. Not that I'm told it promotes violence...well hell it is frightening to view on the screen. Lol
Post a Comment