Friday, February 16, 2018
Marijuana legalization in Delaware facing staunch opposition
The task force issued a draft report Wednesday and plans to present a final report Feb. 28.
Rep. Helene Keeley, a Wilmington Democrat who is co-chair of the task force and chief sponsor of a stalled legalization bill, said the bill would be amended to address some of the concerns raised during task-force meetings. The panel has discussed a variety of issues, including law-enforcement concerns, taxation and banking, consumer safety, and local authority and control.
