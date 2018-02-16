Friday, February 16, 2018

Marijuana legalization in Delaware facing staunch opposition

DOVER, Del. — A task force studying issues surrounding marijuana legalization in Delaware is wrapping up its work, but it remains unclear whether there is enough support among state lawmakers to legalize recreational pot use.

The task force issued a draft report Wednesday and plans to present a final report Feb. 28.

Rep. Helene Keeley, a Wilmington Democrat who is co-chair of the task force and chief sponsor of a stalled legalization bill, said the bill would be amended to address some of the concerns raised during task-force meetings. The panel has discussed a variety of issues, including law-enforcement concerns, taxation and banking, consumer safety, and local authority and control.

