Man who killed Delaware police officer resentenced to life

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — A man who was sentenced to death for the slaying of a Delaware police officer will serve life in prison.
The News Journal of Wilmington reports 31-year-old Derrick Powell was resentenced Feb. 9 for the 2009 shooting death of Georgetown police Officer Chad Spicer. This ruling comes after the U.S. Supreme Court found the state’s death penalty unconstitutional as it allowed judges too much discretion, among other issues.
1 comment:
Transfer him to Texas, they can get the job done! Death by lethal injection! Delaware is in the hands of pervert Uncle Joe and his buddy Coon's!
