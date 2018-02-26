Monday, February 26, 2018
Local Races I Believe Will Go Uncontested
I believe in 2 State's Attorney Races, the one in Somerset County and the other in Wicomico it will be an uncontested race.
Wess Garner I believe will be uncontested for States Attorney For Somerset County and Jamie Dykes in Wicomico.
I also believe that 2 local Sheriff's races will be uncontested.
Mike Lewis in Wicomico and Ronnie Howard in Somerset.
It will also be a non contested year for many seats currently held by Republicans as the last election showed with it's sweep of seats that this is a Republican strong hold.
I am watching signings so keep checking back
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/26/2018 04:20:00 PM
6 comments:
Did you see that 2 Black Lives Matters racists have filed to run for County Council in Wicomico.
Michele Gregory (D) District 3
Josh Hastings (D) District 4
Jamaal Gould (D) At Large
Ronnie will have an opponent, things aren't what they look like in that department. Many of the deputies aren't happy with his leadership.
Somerset needs new leadershp,sitting in Gordon's in the morning and George guarding the ambulance company don't cut it. There are some good deputies but all they are hiring now are retirees from other agencies ,no incentive to do anything.
has Andy Harris ever been challenged?
Is itt true Mr Culver did some kind of deal with Hastings to get him to run
Sheriff Howard is a wonderful man and has done an awesome job for Somerset County. He has a wonderful group of officers working with him to protect our county, I see more of that department now out doing their jobs to protect and serve than I have in the 15 plus year that I have lived in in Somerset County.
