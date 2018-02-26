Lionel Frederick Files For Somerset County Clerk Of The Court

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
jtlesn@comcast.net
Maybe him and shanie Shields can open a thugs r us Office.
Only in Maryland. Glad I don't live there...Ray...
you got to be f$3ck8&g kidding me
Wow, Somerset is in for a real treat with him in office..court room experience is what he does have lots of...
He's like a Somerset version of our Shawn Bradley
If he wants a job, Wal-Mart is hiring.
LOL And blacks will vote for him because they are void of any and all morals. They can lie all they want but it's the truth. They still overwhelmingly support and idolize obama. Obama is a pathological liar. This proves most blacks are completely void of any and all morals and are lacking in all common decency. Then they wonder why they experience all the social ills that they do like it's some kind of big mystery or something. It is because most aren't moral people and it's been that way for generations now. Oh and the ones who claim to be Christian are a riot. Very few blacks are real Christians. The devil loves them because they only talk the talk but never walk the walk and if they claim otherwise they are lying something else they have issues with. They don't value honesty.
Is he still town commissioner?
Wtf... I bet he can't bribe Charlie or Jordan with his thugnest.
No worst than Flea for City Council and rumors have it the new ER for the Elks Lodge 1044.
Somerset County is becoming a third world country.
Shouldn't there be a a requirement that the potential candidate have a clean criminal background? Agree that the current clerk needs out, but this is just amazing.
This guy is a joke..blacks only vote for him because of skin color, which they like to throw in white people's faces all the time..try hiring someone on merit not family or color, maybe somerset will progress.
315 that wont work, there is no one in somerset county without a criminal record
I heard he's related to Marion Barry
I so hope he wins...if he does at least he will acknowledge u being at the window the last one and current act like they don't have to speak or acknowledge.They r a public servant but I'm guessing that's only for a select few.
I remember him when he played on the Jeffersons
City of Crisfield will vote for Flea just as the blacks will vote for Frederick. The voters for these two thugs are the same. Uneducated and don't pay taxes.
Post a Comment
18 comments:
Maybe him and shanie Shields can open a thugs r us Office.
Only in Maryland. Glad I don't live there...Ray...
you got to be f$3ck8&g kidding me
Wow, Somerset is in for a real treat with him in office..court room experience is what he does have lots of...
He's like a Somerset version of our Shawn Bradley
If he wants a job, Wal-Mart is hiring.
LOL And blacks will vote for him because they are void of any and all morals. They can lie all they want but it's the truth. They still overwhelmingly support and idolize obama. Obama is a pathological liar. This proves most blacks are completely void of any and all morals and are lacking in all common decency. Then they wonder why they experience all the social ills that they do like it's some kind of big mystery or something. It is because most aren't moral people and it's been that way for generations now. Oh and the ones who claim to be Christian are a riot. Very few blacks are real Christians. The devil loves them because they only talk the talk but never walk the walk and if they claim otherwise they are lying something else they have issues with. They don't value honesty.
Is he still town commissioner?
Wtf... I bet he can't bribe Charlie or Jordan with his thugnest.
No worst than Flea for City Council and rumors have it the new ER for the Elks Lodge 1044.
Somerset County is becoming a third world country.
Shouldn't there be a a requirement that the potential candidate have a clean criminal background? Agree that the current clerk needs out, but this is just amazing.
This guy is a joke..blacks only vote for him because of skin color, which they like to throw in white people's faces all the time..try hiring someone on merit not family or color, maybe somerset will progress.
315 that wont work, there is no one in somerset county without a criminal record
I heard he's related to Marion Barry
I so hope he wins...if he does at least he will acknowledge u being at the window the last one and current act like they don't have to speak or acknowledge.
They r a public servant but I'm guessing that's only for a select few.
I remember him when he played on the Jeffersons
City of Crisfield will vote for Flea just as the blacks will vote for Frederick. The voters for these two thugs are the same. Uneducated and don't pay taxes.
Post a Comment