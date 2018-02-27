Laurel Police Department Press Release

On Monday, February 19th, 2018, the Laurel Police Department arrested Jerziah Witherspoon, 18 years old of Laurel DE. Witherspoon was contacted by the Laurel Police for a loitering violation and he refused to provide his name to the officer. While taking Witherspoon into custody for loitering he began resisting the arresting officer. Witherspoon was ultimately brought under control and when searched found to be in possession of 1.365 grams (195 bags) of heroin. It was also revealed Witherspoon had two active warrants for his arrest for failing to appear in court for other charges.
Witherspoon was charged with Manufacturing/ Delivering/ Possession with Intent to Deliver Schedule 2 Tier 1 Counterfeit Control Substance, Second Offense Possession of a Schedule 2 Tier 1 Counterfeit Controlled Substance, Resisting Arrest with Force and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Witherspoon was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court #2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of a $1100.00 secured bond for the new charges and $864.00 secured bond for the two warrants issued by the courts.
