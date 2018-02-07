Just Remember With Reported Crimes Not Everything What It Seems

Many times people get riled up over a crime reported that on paper looks horrible, the truth however can be a different story. Say I am dealing drugs and I get beat up by my prospective buyers, who then rob me of my drug stash. and cash. The police get called but I fail to mention what I was doing when I got "robbed". This will appear as a random act of senseless violence on police reports but in reality it was your own fault.
4 comments:
perspective should be prospective
Well this info certainly does put things in a new perspective since it appears to now not be random. But on the other hand knowing the park is being used in broad daylight by drug dealers is scary.
yea that was my perception on the matter. Dude doesnt look like the athletic jogging type. Why else would you be in the parking lot for no reason. It was barely above freezing that day with a temperature in the 30's. Not a day for hanging out in the park.
It was 36 with a wind chill of 25 at noon on Monday.
Not exactly the weather to hang out in the park.
