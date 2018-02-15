It Is Time For Answers In The Patricia Dudek Missing Persons Case

Patricia had pending court hearings scheduled from a December 20th 2001 Custody filing involving Mr Portillo.
It is time after 16 years for someone to let their conscience lead them to do the right thing and let the family know what happened to her so her and her children can have peace. If you know anything about this case contact any numbers on the photos above or leave me a comment here and I will make sure it gets to appropriate authorities.
What happen missing person Larry Northam missing since 2007?
