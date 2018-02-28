House Of Delegates 38C Worcester County

Both Candidates Have Advertisements For Their Campaigns On Left Sidebar
House of Delegates
Legislative District 38C
Hartman, Wayne A.
Republican
Email waynehartman@gmail.com
Website hartmanformaryland.com
Facebook facebook.com/hartmanforstatedelegate
Schanno, Joe
Republican
Jurisdiction Worcester County
Status Active -
Filed Regular - 01/12/2018
Email joe@joeschanno.com
Website www.joeschanno.com
Facebook www.facebook.com/LetsGoWithJoe/
4 comments:
Something I've been wondering JT.....if a certain blogger has so many hits / followers why doesn't he run for a Worcester County position? Here's my thought....2/3 rds. of those hits are generated by a computer program or the people commenting on his site don't even live in the area or the little fella isn't as well thought of as he is in his own little mind!!!! REALLY, all the above!!!! Ha Ha Ha OH WAIT the Russians would probably fix that election also....LOL
Where are your advertisements for One Term Bob?
I see that Hartman donated fifth teen hundred dollars to Jim Mathis
Hartman is a great guy, helped me out in my time of need.
Post a Comment