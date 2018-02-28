Wednesday, February 28, 2018

House Of Delegates 38C Worcester County

Both Candidates Have Advertisements For Their Campaigns On Left Sidebar




House of Delegates
Legislative District 38C
Hartman, Wayne A.
Republican

Email waynehartman@gmail.com
Website hartmanformaryland.com
Facebook facebook.com/hartmanforstatedelegate



Schanno, Joe
Republican

Jurisdiction Worcester County
Status Active -
Filed Regular - 01/12/2018

Email joe@joeschanno.com
Website www.joeschanno.com
Facebook www.facebook.com/LetsGoWithJoe/






Posted by on

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

Something I've been wondering JT.....if a certain blogger has so many hits / followers why doesn't he run for a Worcester County position? Here's my thought....2/3 rds. of those hits are generated by a computer program or the people commenting on his site don't even live in the area or the little fella isn't as well thought of as he is in his own little mind!!!! REALLY, all the above!!!! Ha Ha Ha OH WAIT the Russians would probably fix that election also....LOL

February 28, 2018 at 3:30 PM
Anonymous said...

Where are your advertisements for One Term Bob?

February 28, 2018 at 3:36 PM
Anonymous said...

I see that Hartman donated fifth teen hundred dollars to Jim Mathis

February 28, 2018 at 4:03 PM
Anonymous said...

Hartman is a great guy, helped me out in my time of need.

February 28, 2018 at 4:31 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)