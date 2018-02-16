Friday, February 16, 2018
Gov. Hogan supports 'lockbox' to keep Maryland casino money in education, vows $4.4 billion in extra funding
His proposal echoes calls from the Democratic leaders of the General Assembly to create a “lockbox” for casino revenues, and to use the money to increase education funding beyond the levels required by a state formula.
But the Republican governor’s plan ran into skepticism from advocates for education who argued that the state needs to increase money for schools by far more than the governor is proposing. Others questioned the strength of the so-called “lock,” and the fiscal viability of the plan.
“It means that somebody’s going to have to find some more revenue or cut the budget a whole lot,” said Warren Deschenaux, the recently retired chief of the Department of Legislative Services.
click here for more
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/16/2018 09:30:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment