Thursday, February 15, 2018
From My Cold Dead Hands
Another senseless shooting in A Florida School, and those of us who are 2nd Amendment supporters are faced with more nonsense from the liberal left on gun control. Why do we need to have an AR 15 rifle since it kills so many people they say. That question itself shows how ignorant they are. The gun didn't kill anyone, the person with the gun did. How stripping away my right to bear arms and defend my life and property from criminals is going to stop whack jobs from going into Schools and shooting people is beyond me. America was founded on the very principal that we as citizens have a right to keep and bear arms. Just because you personally are not comfortable with guns is not on me, it is on you. Why do I have to be penalized for your dislike of guns, or the actions of a madman?
I remember a few years back after Sandy Hook the head of the NRA stated clearly that the only way to stop a bad guy with a gun was a good guy with a gun, and that my friends is the truth. When these people who dislike guns have armed intruders in their homes, I wonder if they will then wish they had a way to protect their life . Timothy McVeigh used a Ryder truck and fertilizer to kill 168 people in Oklahoma City , why no call to stop renting Ryder trucks and stop farms from having fertilizer.
You are not going to take our guns and as Charleston Heston said "From My Cold Dead Hands"
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/15/2018 11:00:00 AM
20 comments:
Good article JT! They could ban guns all day long....does any idiot think for a moment that this would stop criminals and gang bangers from getting guns and killing people??? If you do I have some water front property in Arizona to sell ya!!!
Okay so let's just sit back, do nothing and let more children die. That sounds so acceptable to me.
I think know one needs to own a gun besides the police! Guns are dangerous. I
101- you're right more government control. Put us in a camp already
The funny thing is and they never argue anything valid on this is- look at all the things out there that are illegal that people still get ahold of!! Just because you slap a label on something and mark it illegal doesn’t mean it’s just going to poof and disappear. It’ll just make the gun market on the black market more money for the people who run it. Instead of addressing the issue of mental health all they want to talk about is outlawing things.
I know first hand through family how hard it is to receive good mental health care. Even when a person is begging for it! Until that changes these things are going to keep happening unfortunately until we get a lot of good guys with guns!
1:14 Wow, just wow.
President Donald J. Trump is like a father to the nation. He summed things up perfectly with his comforting words to Florida High School shooting victims, their families and the nation. Gun Control is not the answer. We need to address godless public schools and the breakdown of the family that are creating these angry individuals. As the president said, we need to conquer evil with good. And we must once again respect life and unite around faith, family, community & country. This is the only real solution to this type of evil.
1:14 Hate to bust your bubble BUT if a person wants a gun and there are no guns, they will steal from the police (only person in your opinion who can carry a gun).
and some are dangerous in the hands of Police
You nor anyone else has any answers.As long as there are people there will be mass murders.
I haven't heard even the most liberal congressman say they were going to come take YOUR guns
Perhaps anyone on anti-depressants or mental issues should be banned from owning weapons, just like felons.
Well 1:14 when you are dead on the ground when the police arrive 30 minutes later what do the police need a gun for? The culprit will be long gone by then.
There were 40,000 deaths caused by motor vehicles in 2016. Should we also ban cars?
Well if you think for one second banning guns is going to prevent gun violence you just pathetically ignorant. Heroin is illegal and how's that working out? Use your head! That's the problem with you low information dumbed down people-thinking skills much less forward thinking skills has been dumbed out of you and you only know how to repeat the propaganda that is rammed down your throats. If suddenly all guns were to disappear from the US the nation would then become flooded with MORE coming up from the UNSECURED border. It's happening now. Many of the inner cities murders are committed with guns that were smuggled in across the southern border. Sorry if you hate hearing the truth but it's time someone told it to you!
Thank a liberal for mixing "AUTISTIC" Kidd with regular kids and then SNAP .
Ban TRIGGRR fingers ?
Dems looking to Disarm Americans for ISLAM.
The so called "village" the liberal like to claim it takes to raise a child dropped the ball as they always do. This kid was adopted. No doubt his biological mother was a substance abuser. He's been labeled as "autistic." That's a problem right there with this "spectrum" BS. They have broadened the diagnosis of autism to include now a child born with additions so as to be politically correct and not blame the mother. Then he was adopted by an older couple who meant well but were well equipped to handle a child much less one with special needs. The public schools are no help. They love to label children because then the child is allowed compensation for testing, etc and that makes a school look like it's scoring well.
Harford and Baltimore County Del. Rick Impallaria introduced a bill that would authorize each county’s board of education to allow school system employees to carry a handgun on school property “under certain circumstances.” Smart Man! Fully support this.
Funny, almost all school shootings are from those registered as a ....
FBI completely failed here again.
We now have clear evidence of a pattern of corruption and failure at FBI. This is systemic, and cultural.
I think the whole agency is not beyond redemption. The problems are a result of Obama rot. Obama promoted lots of affirmative and unqualified types into management positions.
The FBI needs a thorough house cleaning.
