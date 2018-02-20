MEDIA ADVISORY – February 20, 2018
FIRST 8 MUSICAL PERFORMERS ANNOUNCED FOR NATIONAL FOLK FESTIVAL
WHO: Salisbury Mayor Jake Day
National Council for the Traditional Arts (NCTA) Executive Director Julia Olin
National Folk Festival Local Manager Caroline O’Hare
WHAT: The first 8 musical artists who will be performing at the National Folk Festival will be announced.
WHERE: AMP Studios, 104 East Main St (One Plaza East Building) Downtown Salisbury
WHEN: TODAY, Tuesday, February 20, 2018, 4:00pm
More about the National Folk Festival Artists Announcement
The National Folk Festival will announce the first group of artists who will be performing in downtown Salisbury from September 7 – 9, 2018. The 78th National Folk Festival in 2018 marks the event’s first year of its three-year residency in Salisbury, MD.
Approximately 300 artists—musicians, dancers, storytellers, and craftspeople—will take part in the National Folk Festival, with more than 25 different musical groups performing on as many as seven outdoor performance venues throughout downtown Salisbury.
Over a dozen people of different backgrounds—and with a deep knowledge of music and art forms—came together from across Delmarva to serve as the local Musical Programming Advisory Committee. This committee’s role is to consider—and help the National Council for the Traditional Arts select—the artists who will perform at the National Folk Festival each year.
More performers will be announced as they are confirmed
No comments:
Post a Comment