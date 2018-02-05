Monday, February 5, 2018

Firehouse Subs Two Thumbs Up


Over the weekend I had a chance to try Firehouse subs, and yummy it was amazing.

I got the New York Steamer with corn beef brisket and pastrami with provolone cheese.  Mouth watering plenty of meat and I highly recommend
Anonymous said...

JT that is a nice looking sub...you can get them warm or request they not press it. Good selections!!!!

February 5, 2018 at 9:47 AM
Anonymous said...

Greasy, just look at the wrapper soaked in drippings

February 5, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Anonymous said...

10:06 that is exactly what makes them taste sooooo goooood!!!

February 5, 2018 at 11:48 AM

