Monday, February 12, 2018
Erik Emely Needs To Resign Immediately
It is beyond time for Erik Emely to resign his council seat for the City Of Crisfield. Erik was put on probation for solicitation of prostitution last week. What amazes me are the ignorant ass people in Crisfield who think because he is their buddy that it’s all good. It is an embarrassment to the City of Crisfield to have someone like Erik being a representative of the City. If Erik really wants to get his life together than he knows it’s the best thing to do. The fact that he hasn’t shows he isn’t looking out for the best interest of the town, but for what makes him feel important.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/12/2018 10:30:00 AM
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
8 comments:
Yeah, probably time for him to do the right thing. He needs to spend time with family making things right at home. People are elected because we feel they have some type of morals and will represent the community well plus come up with new ideas to improve the community. Actions like this detract from any good this guy could ever accomplish!!
he could move to Salisbury and become mayor or county exec better than what we have now
Knowing what he was arrested for makes me wonder why he wants to eliminate the Crisfield PD so bad. Is he looking to bring a new business to Crisfield and doesn’t want to worry about getting caught again?
Kudos to you.An agenda is a good thing.
He was in the Crisfield Times this week presenting a check from the Elks to the fire department. What is wrong with these organizations that they allow people like this to continue representing their organizations. Surly the Elks has someone better to present a check than Emely. Emely not only has a conviction but also has questionable financial dealings within the Elks its self. It may be OK for Emely to remain a fireman but why on Earth would they want to put his picture in the paper presenting a check. It surely is an embarrassment to the entire town.
Crisfield Fire Dept and Elks would not get another dime
from anyone if there were any decent people in Crisfield but there aren't any. I Just a bunch of inbred drunks and drug addicts who are without any morals.
Erik paying whores is going to be acceptable in a town where both men and women cheat on their spouses like its a competition.
They neither one better ask me for any donations. This just shows how little the fire company and Elks thinks of decent people.
Let's be real Eric will not resign because he is not smart enough to realize that is the right thing to do he has never done the right thing so why do it now look at his past Chesapeake Cowboys Crab Place Elks AND legion thank god THE ambulance Squad asked for keys and pager they knew with him being involved their donations would go down.
The best Crisfield can hope for is everyone will ask him to take a vacation from their establishments and hope he doesn't return. The Mayor and City Council need to step up and they need to do the right thing they should know by now Eric will cripple the city.
How dare you say that! Jake Day is a amazing mayor! You keep your shit opinions where they belong, in Crisfield.
Post a Comment