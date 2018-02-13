Tuesday, February 13, 2018
Enough With The Crying Over Salisbury Mayor And Council Salary Increase
Let me be clear right here and right now, I 100% support this pay raise for our Mayor and Council. You people that want to sit from afar and act like this isn't a deserved raise are ridiculous. Do you have any idea how much time Jake Day spends working this job? He is constantly working and honestly this salary should have been taken care of years ago .
The Mayor's Salary will jump to 50k after the next City Election in 2019, with the Council President getting 15k and Council members jumping to 12k.
This isn't a guarantee that anybody that even voted for or against this will be re-elected to receive this raise, so this idea that they are giving themselves a raise is a lie. This is thankless job that is not a part time one regardless of what others would like for you to believe. Council members and the Mayor deserve this pay.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/13/2018 03:01:00 PM
3 comments:
He's giving his raise to charity. Did you not know that.
no raise for the employees that have to enforce the rules they implement.
The County employees receive cost of living and merit increases regularly or when their job description changes. The Mayor and City Council deserve pay raises also, I to support the increases!
