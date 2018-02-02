EASTON BARRACK ANNOUNCES CDS TRAFFIC STOPS FOR JANUARY

(EASTON, Md.) — The Maryland State Police Easton Barrack made the following drug arrests to include civil citations issued in January 2018.
Troopers seized more than $35,000 in street value of controlled dangerous substances (marijuana, cocaine, heroin and prescription opiate pills), currency and two vehicles, a BMW and Ford truck. Troopers from the Easton Barrack continue to intercept controlled dangerous substances throughout Talbot, Dorchester and Caroline counties. Some investigations remain open and information will be provided at a later date.
This month the barrack responded to over 1,250 calls for service and initiated over 3,200 traffic stops. Troopers are on a fast pace working to make our roadways safer.
Troopers from the Easton Barrack also made the following CDS traffic stops in January:
- On January 1, 2018, Ray Henry Pete, 31, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for possession of Marijuana less than 10 grams after a traffic stop near East New Market.
- On January 1, 2018, Bryant Thomas, 26, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop near Cambridge.
- On January 1, 2018 Stephen Quade Carty, 19, of Delaware, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop near Easton.
- On January 1, 2018, James Bennett Spear Jr, 51, of Cambridge, was parked partially in the roadway in Trappe. Spear refused to exit his vehicle. After numerous attempts, Spear’s window was broken out to gain entry and he was escorted out of the vehicle. Spear was arrested for drunk driving, failure to obey a lawful order and possession of marijuana.
- On January 4, 2018, Bradford Adam Hyson, 57, of McDaniels, was involved in a single vehicle accident in St. Michaels, MD. Hyson was arrested for DUI and cited for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams.
- On January 6, 2018, Darian Jamahl Savage, 22, of Salisbury, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 8, 2018, Shana Marie Spillers Gustafson, 39, of Greensboro, Md. was arrested for possession of methamphetamine and CDS paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Greensboro.
- On January 9, 2018, Wislet Gerard, 20, of Salisbury, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Cambridge.
- On January 9, 2018, Monica Kimble Cole, 19, and Rebecca Louise Roe, 26, both of Federalsburg, were issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Hurlock.
- On January 10, 2018, Jason Crawford Harper, 24 of Henderson, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Henderson.
- On January 10, 2018, Jamel Levine Newman, 28, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 10, 2018, Jeffrey Adrian Stevenson, 28, of Federalsburg, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 10, 2018, John Winford Marine, 42, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Trappe.
- On January 10, 2018, Jacob Eiermann Miller, 28, of Centreville, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Wye Mills.
- On January 11, 2018, Valerie Elizabeth Rogers, 39, of Denton, was arrested for possession of cocaine, CDS paraphernalia, counterfeit currency and issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Denton.
- On January 11, 2018, Gregory E. Adam, 58, of Delaware, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Denton.
- On January 11, 2018, Jason Michael Whitehead, 35, of Pocomoke City, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Cambridge.
- On January 11, 2018, Paul Allen Beaury, 34, of Ingleside, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Trappe.
- On January 11, 2018, Mark Stephen Hoffmann, 23, and Sebastian Kristian Butcher, 22, both of Middle River, were issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 15, 2018, Ashley Maria Velez, 27, of Easton, was arrested for possession with intent to distribute marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton. Troopers seized more than 320 grams of marijuana. She was taken before a court commissioner and geld on no bond.
- On January 15, 2018, Troopers responded to a burglary in progress at the 13000 block of Greensboro Road in Greensboro. Trooper located the suspects as the fled the scene. They were identified as John Henry Dawson, 28, of Greensboro, Bryant Teron Thomas, 26, of Cambridge and Brittney Rena Wilson, 29, of Hurlock. As the result of their arrest, trooper were able to locate U.S. currency, 11 capsules of heroin and marijuana.
- On January 16, 2018, Bryan Alexis Olan Perez, 19, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton. The passenger identified as Jeremiah Takel Wongus, 18, of Cambridge, was arrested on an arrest warrant for theft. Wongus was seen by a district court commissioner and held on no bond.
- On January 17, 2018, Ryan Nicholas Salyers, 25, of Pasadena, was arrested for DUI and possession of prescription pills (Xanax) after a traffic stop in Vienna. He was seen by a district court commissioner and held on a $3, 000 bond.
- On January 17, 2018, Delsia Christina Pinder, 53, of HurlocK, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Hurlock.
- On January 18, 2018, Markiez Javin Lee Dixon, 23, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Hurlock.
- On January 18, 2018, a female juvenile was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Denton. She was referred to the Department of Juvenile Services. She was released to her mother.
- On January 19, 2018, Robert Martin Messick III, 25 of Easton, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in St. Michaels.
- On January 19, 2018, Nicholas Keefer Nierwierski, 24, of Denton, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Greensboro, Md.
- On January 19, 2018, Marco Antonio Camacho, 19, and William Lonnie Ross, 19, both of Trappe, were issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 20, 2018, , William Joseph Smith, 50, of Pasadena, Md., was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 20, 2018, Dale Jared Salvetti, 20, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Marydel.
- On January 20, 2018, Darryl Jolley, 54, of East New Market, was arrested for DUI after a traffic stop in Hurlock. He was also charged with possession of cocaine and morphine pills.
- On January 21, 2018, Timothy Brown, 41, of Baltimore, was arrested after a K9 scan was positive and was charged for possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of prescription pills (oxycodone) after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 23, 2018, Ryan Dejour Strand, 28, of Norfolk, Va. was arrested for an arrest warrant after a traffic stop in Vienna, Md. His passenger, Dominique Palmer, 27 of Baltimore, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana.
- On January 24, 2018, Jay la Sha Kee Henry, 21, of Cambridge, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 24, 2018, Nicole Elizabeth Wix, 27, of McDaniel, Md., was arrested for DUI, malicious destruction of property and cited for possession of marijuana less than 10 grams after a traffic stop in Preston.
- On January 24, 2018, a male juvenile, 17, of Hurlock, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 25, 2018, Zachary Tyler Layton, 21 of Secretary, Md., was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Cambridge, Md.
- On January 25, 2018, Lonnie Elmor Griffin, 32, of Goldsboro, Md., was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Goldsboro. He passenger, Tiffany Rascal Shires, 27, of Goldsboro was arrested for an arrest warrant for violation of probation and turned over to Queen Anne’s County authorities.
- On January 25, 2018, Gregory Allen Dukes, 18, of Federalsburg, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Federalsburg.
- On January 30, 2018, Mark Gootee, 55, of Delaware, was arrested for possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 30, 2018, Thomas Matthew Dixon, 38, of Chester, was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Easton.
- On January 31, 2018, Michael Johnson, 40 of Washington, D.C., was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana after a traffic stop in Denton.
- On January 31, 2018, Kenisha LeCole Fletcher, 32, and Lake Larue Fletcher, 32, both of Fruitland, were stopped in Easton. Kenisha Fletcher was arrested for possession of marijuana and Lake Fletcher was issued a civil citation for less than 10 grams of marijuana.
Anyone with information regarding criminal activity is encouraged to contact the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack at 410-819-4747
No comments:
Post a Comment