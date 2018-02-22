Thursday, February 22, 2018

Downtown Salisbury Bikeshare Now Open For Business



Downtown Salisbury has a bikeshare
12 comments:

Anonymous said...

Love it. In many cities great exercise and useful transportation!

February 22, 2018 at 10:00 AM
Anonymous said...

Won't work. Sorry 'da bury...Ray...

February 22, 2018 at 10:06 AM
Anonymous said...

It’s sickening how this loser is pissing our money away!!

February 22, 2018 at 10:24 AM
Anonymous said...

How long will they be around until someone steals, repaint and sold?

February 22, 2018 at 11:18 AM
Anonymous said...

1118-A lot of larger cities that started these programs stopped them very quickly. It's a joke.

February 22, 2018 at 1:55 PM
Anonymous said...

I love this so much I am just thrilled that after years of Salisbury going down hill this are going in the right direction. This is going to start bring more people to our town once they see all the good things that are happening. Mayor Day is awesome

February 22, 2018 at 2:24 PM
Anonymous said...

Anon 1:55 I travel for work frequently and theses are in every city. They must be useful to someone.

February 22, 2018 at 2:41 PM
Anonymous said...

Great idea, glad to see it in operation. Thank's Mayor Day for getting it in operation!

February 22, 2018 at 3:05 PM
Anonymous said...

Is there a GPS attached to them?

February 22, 2018 at 3:13 PM
Bill D said...

155: New York City has them and no one steals them there. They're actually expanding them to more places.

February 22, 2018 at 3:17 PM
Anonymous said...

This is going to go over as well as a turd in a punch bowl.
#SorryNotSorry
#Truth

February 22, 2018 at 4:39 PM
Anonymous said...

You must not read the NYC news Bill D. but I do. The are called citi bike there and are stolen left and right. 200, 300, 400 a year are stolen. You can verify these numbers using Google if you wish to actually know the truth and not what you want to believe or have others believe.

February 22, 2018 at 4:45 PM

