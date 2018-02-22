Downtown Salisbury Bikeshare Now Open For Business

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Love it. In many cities great exercise and useful transportation!
Won't work. Sorry 'da bury...Ray...
It’s sickening how this loser is pissing our money away!!
How long will they be around until someone steals, repaint and sold?
1118-A lot of larger cities that started these programs stopped them very quickly. It's a joke.
I love this so much I am just thrilled that after years of Salisbury going down hill this are going in the right direction. This is going to start bring more people to our town once they see all the good things that are happening. Mayor Day is awesome
Anon 1:55 I travel for work frequently and theses are in every city. They must be useful to someone.
Great idea, glad to see it in operation. Thank's Mayor Day for getting it in operation!
Is there a GPS attached to them?
155: New York City has them and no one steals them there. They're actually expanding them to more places.
This is going to go over as well as a turd in a punch bowl. #SorryNotSorry#Truth
You must not read the NYC news Bill D. but I do. The are called citi bike there and are stolen left and right. 200, 300, 400 a year are stolen. You can verify these numbers using Google if you wish to actually know the truth and not what you want to believe or have others believe.
