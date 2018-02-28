Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office Press Release

On Saturday, February 17, 2018 a deputy from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office made a traffic stop on Rt. 392 near Hurlock, Md. When the deputy approached the vehicle he detected a strong odor of Marijuana. The driver of the vehicle admitted that there was Marijuana inside of the vehicle. A search conducted revealed 35.5 grams of Marijuana and 46 suspected Oxycodone Pills. The driver and sole occupant 21 year old Tyshawn Shemar Hicks of 322 Railroad Avenue, East New Market, Md. was arrested and charged with Possession of marijuana and Possession of Oxycodone and released by a court commissioner.
LOL cross around his neck.....bet God thinks he's special.....
