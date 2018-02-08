Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Thursday, February 1, 2018 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force executed a Search & Seizure Warrant at 4606 Skinners Run Road, Hurlock, Md. The target of the investigation 24 year old Tony Dermaine Elliott Jr. of that address was stopped by Task Force Members and Dorchester Sheriff’s Deputies on Williamsburg Church Road in regards to this investigation. The traffic stop resulted in the seizure of 40 individual baggies of Heroin, $160.00 in U.S. currency and 2 packages of suspected K-2. The search at the residence revealed a cell-Phone and other items of interest. The suspect was arrested and charged with Possession of Heroin with Intent to Distribute, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Paraphernalia and ordered Held without Bond. The Dorchester Task Force was assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Hurlock Police, Cambridge Police and the Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office.
I must be losing it.I thought I saw him out and about this afternoon.
