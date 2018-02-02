Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Wednesday, January 31, 2018 20 year old Ka’naya Naque Bailey of 710 Cornish Drive, Cambridge, Md. was served a Criminal Summons by a Dorchester County Sheriff’s Deputy charging her for her involvement in a fight after a recent Basketball game at Cambridge-South Dorchester High School. The fight resulted in a teacher and a trainer from the school both suffering concussions along with having eye glasses destroyed when they tried to intervene. Bailey has been charged with 2 counts of Second Degree Assault, Disturbing School Activities, Malicious Destruction of Property under $500.00, Disorderly Conduct, Reckless Endangerment and Affray. She is scheduled for a District Court Appearance on February 26, 2018. A 16 year old female from Hurlock has also been charged in connection with the incident and was referred to Juvenile authorities. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the staff at the school.
Should be forced to join the military.
u gots to fites at the bassetbal game. u can ax annibody
Why is there a booking photo when it was only a criminal summons served? You are not arrested for a criminal summons.She must have been arrested before for a different offense.
