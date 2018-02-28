Domestic Altercation Leads to Felony Arrests-Felton
Felton- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Felton man after he assaulted his ex-girlfriend and held her against her will.
The incident occurred between Monday, February 26, 2018 and Tuesday, February 27, 2018. The victim, a 24-year-old female of Dover advised that she had gone over to her ex-boyfriends residence located in the unit block of Farmhouse Trail on Monday, February 26, at approximately 10:40 a.m. Shortly after the victim arrived at the residence, an argument ensued over a message she had received on her cell phone. The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Cahlil N. Simmons of Felton became angry when the victim refused to turn over her cell phone. Simmons began assaulting the victim by holding her down and placing his hand on her throat, choking her. Simmons than ordered the victim into the passengers side of her vehicle at which time they drove around while he continued to threaten to harm her. Eventually they returned back to Simmons’s residence where he forced her back inside and continued to assault her because he was not able to unlock her phone.
The following morning on Tuesday, February 27, 2018, Simmons ordered the victim back into her car and they proceeded to the Dover Mall in an attempt to locate a cell phone store that would unlock the victim’s phone. The victim was able to take this opportunity to escape from Simmons and approached Mall Security. Simmons fled the mall in the victim’s vehicle prior to police arrival.
Police responded to Simmons’s residence where he was taken into custody without incident. He was transported to Troop 3 where he was charged with Kidnapping 2nd, Assault 3rd, Menacing, Malicious Interference, Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft and Terroristic Threatening. Simmons was arraigned out of the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the James T. Vaughn Correctional Center on $25,300.00 cash only bond.
2 comments:
Felton is not the Lower Eastern Shore.
Felton
Home of the Scumbag police speed trap for going over the speed at 3 mph
Post a Comment