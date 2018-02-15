Thursday, February 15, 2018
Divisiveness Abounds
I don't care how long I have been doing this the levels of Divisiveness only continue to divide. Honestly I spend more time away from this because of that very reason, the negativity. People who wish for our Folk Festival to fail, for our Downtown to fail, for our Mayor to fail. This is the problem.
People have a problem being able to separate out not personally liking someone to supporting a project or idea that can bring a great light on our City and encourage others to want to move here and improve it even more. This idea that lets trash the Mayor and the City and that this behavior will help make things better is ridiculousness. Just because you dislike Jake for whatever reason doesn't mean you sit and wish ill upon him and the City because of it. Jake pissed me off about the Winder monument and I ripped him for it publicly, but I wasn't like you know what %$#%^ Jake I hope the Folk Festival fails because he is opposed to my idea. Get real in life people.
Posted by Jonathan Taylor on 2/15/2018 09:41:00 AM
11 comments:
Get something straight dude. I don't know about other's but I for one don't comment or judge a person or politician by liking or disliking. What I think of someone is their performance and I am very concerned with the route this town is going. I don't know the cat you speak of and don't want to know him because of his politics and policies. I don't carry myself like the liberals that resist every good thing their president does.
Really JT you hated the last mayor and did everything on this blog to undermine him. Just because you have decided to not be divisive now does not make you a saint. Everybody in this town is in it for what THEY want. you included
Then you should lay off Culver.
Great article JT! The three idiots 9:57, 10:19 and 10:35 missed the point! You can dislike someone for their stance that they take publicly, but, still respect the office or position an individual holds. The total issue is supporting the City of Salisbury those of us who are really residence can work with anyone because we set aside the personality issues and desire to see our City to continue to improve, and we are on the right track. The real problem is these people that spout off at the mouth and are not even City of Salisbury residence! They just like to mouth off for their two minutes of glory....
There's nobody any more divisive than that idiot driving the gold Nissan with Maryland tags.
As a city and county taxpayer, I don't want the folk festival or the marathon. Just because Jake Day thinks it will put Salisbury on the map to make him and only him look good should be reason enough for everyone to resist it.
First of all, I don't think any taxpayer should subsidize these events just so others can make money off of it or in Jake's case make him look good.
Second, we don't need any traffic or congestion from tourist. I don't want it or need it.
Third, drunks will be everywhere killing our friends and families during the folk festival.
Forth, the route for the marathon is in 80% of the county and Jake Day thinks he can just say he is putting on a marathon without any prior discussion with county leaders. Now he wants permission and their resources? HELL NO!
They are both dumb ideas and we just need to forget them and move along.
Who is that? Sounds like a ghetto car?
This from a blog that has thrived on divisiveness and presenting 1 side of an issue from its inception. It it a joke?
This blog is the poster child of divisiveness in Salisbury.
Has anyone seen Wayne Shitsburg lately? What is he and Bobi Boi up to today?
I think you are off base. Just because someone knows and says something is going to fail does not mean they want it to fail. I for one know the festival is going to be a cluster. Do I wish it would be a success? Yes because I want everything and everyone to do well. It's called being realistic. Headquarters live was a dumb idea. I said so. I wish it would have worked but you have to be realistic about things.
