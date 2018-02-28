Wednesday, February 28, 2018

District 4 Wicomico What Happened?


I waited and waited for someone Republican to file for District 4 Wicomico County Council and when 9pm hit last night and only Democrat Josh Hastings was filed. Josh is a nice guy but ultra liberal. I can't believe the Republicans could not find someone to run in the District.
Anonymous said...

"What Happened" sounds like a recent book title ?The Real Ray?

February 28, 2018 at 9:44 AM
Anonymous said...

3 kids Arrested from North Dorchester middle school yesterday .

February 28, 2018 at 9:49 AM
Anonymous said...

What’s up with Mark Figgs? He’s been quiet is he still in the race or in jail ?

February 28, 2018 at 9:53 AM
Anonymous said...

And he is culvers hand picked darling

February 28, 2018 at 10:12 AM
Anonymous said...

The local Republican party establishment is abysmal.

February 28, 2018 at 1:17 PM
Anonymous said...

With this libber on the next council, we better reelect Marc Kilmer, Joe Holloway, Larry Dodd and John Cannon, because McCain is almost as liberal, and Brewington is a zero.

February 28, 2018 at 1:24 PM
Anonymous said...

Mccain is only there for his own personal agenda. He’s probably the most liberal running, too.

February 28, 2018 at 2:27 PM
Anonymous said...

He is not a nice guy, he's a F'n LIAR. Telling people that he was a "moderate' or a Republican just to get their votes. Thank God they were smart enough not to vote for that idiot.

Now getting back to the Republicans? Shame on them. Shame on their Central Committee members and their leader for not getting someone to run. They just didn't care and they need to resign immediately. They failed the Republican Party.

February 28, 2018 at 4:51 PM
Anonymous said...

Here is what needs to happen: Maryland State Code - EL § 5-901(e)

Vacancy in Candidacy

Deadline for central committees to fill a vacancy for an office appearing on the primary election ballot. Monday, March 05, 2018

5 days after the deadline to file Certificate of Candidacy.

_______

What this is saying is that since there is no Republican running for a seat such as District 4 the Republican Central Committee has until March 5, 2018, to fill that seat. They now have 5 days to find a Republican Candidate to run for the Wicomico County Council, District 4. If they fail to do that then they failed Wicomico County and they all need to resign effective immediately. This is the law and then have the right to do that and they better.

As a matter of fact, you should post every members name of the current Republican Central Committee and call them out.

February 28, 2018 at 5:07 PM
Anonymous said...

Who gives a FUCK! Quit trying to hijack this important post!

February 28, 2018 at 5:08 PM
Anonymous said...

I agree 100%

February 28, 2018 at 5:09 PM
Anonymous said...

1:24 PM Dodd only cares about Dodd.

February 28, 2018 at 5:11 PM
Anonymous said...

Bill McCain was at some Greater Salisbury Committee meeting last week telling the membership that the Wicomico County Council needs to pass legislation making it so that NO school teacher has to pay county property taxes.

What Bill McCain failed to tell everyone was that he married a school teacher.

So now you know the rest of the Story. This is why Bill McCain wants to get on the County Council so that he can pass legislation so he doesn't have to pay his property taxes. Typical Democrat.

February 28, 2018 at 5:12 PM
Anonymous said...

He is Culvers puppet. And as liberal as they come. Do NOT vote Mccain

February 28, 2018 at 7:37 PM

