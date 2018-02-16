Delaware State Police Need Your Help

Troopers seek the public’s assistance in attempting to identify the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with the theft of a wallet and the use of the victim’s credit card. The incident occurred on Thursday, February 8, 2018 at approximately 5:35 p.m. at the Lowes located at the Camden Town Center, Camden, when the suspect purchased items utilizing the victim’s credit card. Anyone with information is asked to please contact Troop 9, Master Corporal S. Rindone at 302-378-5749. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
Delaware seems to be reporting crime.Maryland should take notice.I can easily see where the Florida shooter's history was ignored.Check out the newest FBI revelation about the shooter...wow!!
