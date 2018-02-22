Thursday, February 22, 2018

Delaware may let students ‘choose’ their race, gender without parental consent

A proposal that would let students in Delaware as young as 5 choose their own race and gender-identity – without approval from their parents – has sparked a bitter battle in the First State.

On one side are parents who say they want a more welcoming climate for their transgender or non-binary children. On the other side are parents who say the proposal infringes on their basic parental rights.

5 comments:

Anonymous said...

Welcom to the new world. Ray...

February 22, 2018 at 11:48 AM
Anonymous said...

Little late for that, they were already born with those traits. I think as a ole white male I'm going to shoot for being "Pocahontas" and knock Liz Warren out of the game.
And they don't understand why students or others go postal.

February 22, 2018 at 12:06 PM
Anonymous said...

I think this is great for our children. they have a right to be what ever they want in life and we should not bully them or belittle them for chosing to be transgendered. I am hoping one day as a transgendering from a man to a woman I will be able to have a baby with my husband I love very much. We all come from different walks of life and nobody is perfect but the lord

February 22, 2018 at 2:13 PM
Anonymous said...

What could go wrong ?The Real Ray?

February 22, 2018 at 2:47 PM
Anonymous said...

2:13 has a self esteem issue and I'm not a doctor. Great for our children, no wonder society has gone to hell.

February 22, 2018 at 7:08 PM

