Delaware may let students ‘choose’ their race, gender without parental consent

A proposal that would let students in Delaware as young as 5 choose their own race and gender-identity – without approval from their parents – has sparked a bitter battle in the First State.
On one side are parents who say they want a more welcoming climate for their transgender or non-binary children. On the other side are parents who say the proposal infringes on their basic parental rights.
5 comments:
Welcom to the new world. Ray...
Little late for that, they were already born with those traits. I think as a ole white male I'm going to shoot for being "Pocahontas" and knock Liz Warren out of the game.
And they don't understand why students or others go postal.
I think this is great for our children. they have a right to be what ever they want in life and we should not bully them or belittle them for chosing to be transgendered. I am hoping one day as a transgendering from a man to a woman I will be able to have a baby with my husband I love very much. We all come from different walks of life and nobody is perfect but the lord
What could go wrong ?The Real Ray?
2:13 has a self esteem issue and I'm not a doctor. Great for our children, no wonder society has gone to hell.
