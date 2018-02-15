Crisfield Police Wanted For Questioning

Questions, Comments or News Stories Contact Owner/Publisher Jonathan Taylor 410-422-2948 Or email me at
Seems like Crisfield police only due questioning with no arrest do a research and see.
If they stop pulling people on the strip over for tickets and patrol the bad areas it would help. You could put one officer on every main Traffic corner 2 miles apart and still have one to patrol in between. Heavy presence means less crime...and going to bed at 11 doesn't work deals done in tge dark car wash, housing authority, private homes with lots car traffic.Not hard to spot the dealers here apartments on main and Hotel walkers too..look with your eyes.
2 comments:
