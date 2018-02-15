Thursday, February 15, 2018

Crisfield Police Wanted For Questioning


Posted by on

2 comments:

Anonymous said...

Seems like Crisfield police only due questioning with no arrest do a research and see.

February 15, 2018 at 1:02 PM
Anonymous said...

If they stop pulling people on the strip over for tickets and patrol the bad areas it would help. You could put one officer on every main
Traffic corner 2 miles apart and still have one to patrol in between. Heavy presence means less crime...and going to bed at 11 doesn't work deals done in tge dark car wash, housing authority, private homes with lots car traffic.Not hard to spot the dealers here apartments on main and Hotel walkers too..look with your eyes.

February 15, 2018 at 5:54 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)